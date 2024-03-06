Man struck and killed in possible hit-and-run crash in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man struck and killed in Chinatown on Wednesday morning appears to be the victim of a hit and run.

The unidentified man in his 30s was found unconscious and unresponsive at the intersection of Canal and Lafayette streets just before 5 a.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives believe he was crossing Canal Street when he was struck by a black truck, last seen eastbound on Canal Street.

Few other details were released.

