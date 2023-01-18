Woman struck, pinned underneath car in freak traffic accident in Yonkers

A traffic accident in Yonkers resulted in a woman being pinned under a car. Marcus Solis has the story.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A traffic accident in Yonkers resulted in a woman being pinned under a car.

Surveillance video captured the shocking moment that took place around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A woman crossing New Main Street was struck by a car and knocked to the ground.

As the woman struggled to get up, video showed the driver stop and start to get out, but never put the vehicle in park.

The car then rolled forward and hit the victim again, this time dragging and pinning her underneath the front wheels.

From a different angle, a good Samaritan seen driving in the opposite direction stopped his car, then ran into the blue car to stop it. At one point, that driver puts her hand to her head in disbelief.

Good Samaritans used a jack to lift the vehicle off the pinned woman until emergency crews arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, from North Carolina, who struck the woman remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

They are not being charged, in what police characterized as a freak accident.

During the day, New Main Street in downtown Yonkers is a busy and crowded commercial strip with lots of traffic that makes crossing tricky.

Even though it's far quieter at night, it was no less dangerous.

