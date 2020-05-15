Coronavirus News: 3-year-old girl recovers from pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A young Bronx girl treated for Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome linked to COVID-19 is home from the hospital.Chavely Rodriguez describes what became a terrifying situation for her and her 3-year-old daughter Alany."The little girl I saw laying in the hospital bed was not my daughter," said Rodriguez.A couple of weeks ago, Alany was admitted and treated at Hackensack University Medical Center after developing symptoms of the mystery syndrome due to COVID-19."She started getting those symptoms a month and two weeks after I had the coronavirus after I had symptoms," said Rodriguez.Now Alany has recovered.Her doctor says they have seen ten patients like Alany so far. Some needing oxygen and going to the ICU. They usually suffer from rashes and persistent fevers."And that's what we're seeing with this syndrome, is that it's actually the secondary inflammatory effect which may happen days to weeks after they've already had that primary infection," said Dr. Katharine Clouser at Hackensack University Medical CenterAlany was given preventive antibiotics, through an IV. Some pediatric patients are also receiving immunoglobulin and steroids intravenously because they work as anti-inflammatories.They say the treatments are working Alany spent a week in the hospital and she'll still need to be followed by a cardiologist."And to watch her, who was so sick, kind of run out, and joke, and dance was a joy for us," said Dr. Clouser.Indeed a joy for Alany to be getting back to herself.