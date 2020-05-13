Coronavirus News: NYC launches ad campaign about COVID-19 related syndrome in children

coronavirus new york city

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is launching a public service campaign to inform parents about a rare syndrome that is thought to be linked to COVID-19 and has been diagnosed in more than 80 children in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Digital ads alerting parents to the symptoms of the inflammatory condition in children will start Wednesday, de Blasio said, and ads on radio and TV, on bus shelters, and in community newspapers will follow.

"We have to rapidly inform families all over the city," the mayor said.

Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS) affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms including prolonged fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. Three children diagnosed with the syndrome have died in New York state, including one in New York City.

Of the 82 children diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the city, 53 have tested positive either for COVID-19 or for antibodies for the disease, de Blasio said.

