Police: Man struck on head with machete at Penn Station subway stop

The man reportedly walked up to a 46-year-old man on the staircase inside the 34th Street and Penn Station 1 train stop last Tuesday evening and struck him on the head with a machete.
The victim suffered a severe laceration in the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
ALSO READ | Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip