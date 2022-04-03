Police: Man struck on head with machete at Penn Station subway stop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind a terrifying machete attack at Penn Station.

The man reportedly walked up to a 46-year-old man on the staircase inside the 34th Street and Penn Station 1 train stop last Tuesday evening and struck him on the head with a machete.



The victim suffered a severe laceration in the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

