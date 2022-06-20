localish

Pennridge High students use STEM to build guitars from scratch

By Dan Sheridan
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa -- Four students from Pennridge High School took on a unique STEM assignment building acoustic guitars from scratch.

The students applied their knowledge of math and carpentry to complete the assignment.


"We build our acoustic guitars from scratch, we start out with big blanks of wood, front of the guitar, back of the guitar, sides of the guitar, all the internal bracing," says Tech Ed teacher, Matt Peitzman,

"Typically, it takes about 100 hours to make an acoustic guitar from scratch."


STEM, which stands for science, Technology, Engineering, & Math, are extracurricular learning projects for students that focus on applying science to solve problems.
