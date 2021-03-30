building fire

Fire rips through row of businesses in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A second alarm fire tore through a row of stores in Perth Amboy Tuesday morning.

The fire burned through the Smith Street building housing Kennedy Fried Chicken and Pizza just before 5 a.m.

Flames burned through an adjacent Chinese restaurant and a tax return business.



No injuries were reported.

NJ Transit buses were diverted in the area.

