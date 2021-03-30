Fire rips through row of businesses in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10453352" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a sixth-grade student has filed a claim against the Palmdale School District after his teacher went on a racist rant that was heard over Zoom.

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A second alarm fire tore through a row of stores in Perth Amboy Tuesday morning.The fire burned through the Smith Street building housing Kennedy Fried Chicken and Pizza just before 5 a.m.Flames burned through an adjacent Chinese restaurant and a tax return business.No injuries were reported.NJ Transit buses were diverted in the area.----------