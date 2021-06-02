Perth Amboy house fire critically injures 1 person

By Eyewitness News
Perth Amboy fire injures 1 person

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire tore through a home in New Jersey early Wednesday morning, injuring one person.

It happened at 4:45 a.m. on Brace Avenue between Amboy Avenue and Cornell Street in Perth Amboy.


The two-and-a-half-story home suffered extensive damage to the top floor and roof, causing the roof to partially collapse.

One person was critically injured and in cardiac arrest. They were rushed to an area hospital.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the one home despite the fact that it is located very close to the home next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


More TOP STORIES News