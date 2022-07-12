localish

Petaluma Wildlife Museum inspires next generation of conservationists

By Chris Bollini
EMBED <>More Videos

Student-run natural history museum inspires future conservationists

PETALUMA, Calif. -- The Petaluma Wildlife Museum, located on the Petaluma High School campus, is an academic program that immerses students in lessons on wildlife conservation and preservation.

"It's the nation's only high school student-run natural history museum," Director of Classes Phil Tacata shares with a smile. "I have 64 kids that I teach how to run a museum."

"The concepts that I teach my kids reflect more of the modern-day conservation issues we are dealing with, things like habitat loss, things like poaching, things like climate change," Tacata says.

"There are aspects of animal husbandry that have to occur with this, there are aspects of building and exhibit maintenance that have to come with, there are aspects of public speaking and giving tours that come with this," Tacata adds.

During the academic year, the museum is open to the public on Saturdays to share lessons of conversation.

"We have really cool animals and really cool taxidermy, and then, after we get them with that hook, we tell them about the animal, and we tell them what they can do to help conserve them and what other people are doing to help conserve them," student Bailey Moeller says.

"We're teaching kids about conservation stories and really showing them animals, getting them inspired about protecting animals," says student Zoey Haines.

"Our goal is to influence the next generation of conservationists through ecological education, and I think this is a great place to start," said student Arwinder Singh.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the museum continues to build on the vision of its founder, Ron Head.

"This was all for kids and community to learn, to be mystified, to be inspired by wildlife both in the past like our T-Rex, and the present like our snakes," Tacata says.

In addition to more than 150 taxidermy animals, the museum also houses about 40 live animals.

Recently, Tacata started a "Zoo Haul" program that brings students and animals to local elementary schools to spread the conservation message. The museum also hosts a summer camp designed for children 5 to 12 years old.

"We can correct our mistakes, we can teach and we can influence the next generation to take action and do the right thing," said Sign.

To learn more and support, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumakgohigh schoolmuseumsanimalsconservationlocalish
LOCALISH
Exploring the real-life locations of "Ms. Marvel"
Student-run natural history museum inspires future conservationists
This 4th-grade class publishes a must-read book about acceptance
Athletes over 50 get their game on at DelCo Senior Games
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Officials hold update after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Driver charged in Staten Island crash that killed 3 teens
30-year-old pedestrian killed in Long Island hit and run
AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches, warnings issued
NYC shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
'Beautiful people of NY' captured in new exhibit
Fire guts multi-family home in NY, man jumps from 3rd-floor window
Show More
Puppy snatched by man riding scooter back home in NYC
Manhunt for suspect in string of NYC homeless stabbings
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
COVID cases increase in NYC as BA.5 subvariant spreads in US
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' scores | Full list
More TOP STORIES News