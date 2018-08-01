PETS & ANIMALS

More than 50 cats, kittens found in deplorable conditions in New Jersey home

(Monmouth County SPCA)

Eyewitness News
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey animal shelter is in need of help after police responded to a home with more than 50 cats and kittens living in deplorable conditions.

The Howell Township Police Department responded to a call for a gas leak Tuesday night, but when they arrived, they discovered the home was actually filled with cats.

Animal Control officers are slowly catching all the animals and taking them to the shelter where they are being treated for fleas, upper respiratory infections, skin infections and internal parasites.

Authorities say the individual living in the home has been arrested and will face animal cruelty charges.

The Monmouth County SPCA says they found pregnant cats, nursing mothers, kittens and adult cats -- all of which are now in their compassionate care, but it's kitten season and the shelter is in need of supplies and donations.

If you would like to help, you can donate through Facebook or purchase an item from their Amazon wish list.



