Pets & Animals

7 On Your Side: Help find a home for Long Island's Penelope the peahen

By Steve J. Livingstone
SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A wild wayward peahen is ruffling some residents' feathers in one suburban Long Island neighborhood.

Homeowners in Syosset say that last May, the beautiful white and turquoise-colored peahen suddenly showed up and staked a claim on the neighborhood.

They named her Penelope, and at first, she was a novelty.

But now, they say she's become a nuisance.

The elusive peahen leaves droppings all over the place while roaming in their backyards, on their porches, on tree branches, and even on their respective roofs.

The residents have called out the town animal control and a number of animal rescues, but so far, none have been able to corral Penelope.

Now, they're asking 7 On Your Side for help to catch and relocate her to a farm or zoo.

If you can help, send us an email at 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com or call us at (917) 260-7697.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssyossetnassau countyanimal7 on your side
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
First taste of winter headed our way
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
After tumultuous summer, NY city elects 1st female mayor
Show More
Man fatally stabbed outside family shelter in Queens
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Queens woman
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through NJ home
More TOP STORIES News