SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A wild wayward peahen is ruffling some residents' feathers in one suburban Long Island neighborhood.
Homeowners in Syosset say that last May, the beautiful white and turquoise-colored peahen suddenly showed up and staked a claim on the neighborhood.
They named her Penelope, and at first, she was a novelty.
But now, they say she's become a nuisance.
The elusive peahen leaves droppings all over the place while roaming in their backyards, on their porches, on tree branches, and even on their respective roofs.
The residents have called out the town animal control and a number of animal rescues, but so far, none have been able to corral Penelope.
Now, they're asking 7 On Your Side for help to catch and relocate her to a farm or zoo.
If you can help, send us an email at 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com or call us at (917) 260-7697.
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
7 On Your Side: Help find a home for Long Island's Penelope the peahen
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News