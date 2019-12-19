Arrest warrant issued for woman who snuck into Bronx Zoo lion den

Prosecutors say Myah Autry failed to appear in court last week for her criminal trespass case.
Now a warrant is out for her arrest.
She is charged for standing inside both the giraffe and lion exhibits at the Bronx Zoo in September. Video of the incident went viral online.
A bystander's Instagram videos showed the incident.
The park told police that there is a moat with an approximately 14-foot drop between where the woman was standing in the video and the lion.
