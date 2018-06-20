PETS & ANIMALS

Authorities: More than 40 dogs found living in squalor in New Jersey home

More than 40 dogs were found in squalor in a New Jersey home. (New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say more than 40 dogs have been found living in "severely unsanitary and inhumane" conditions at a New Jersey home.

Union County prosecutors said Wednesday that they plan to file multiple charges against 40-year-old Roselle resident Evelio Calderon. But the specific counts he'll face won't be determined until they review veterinarian reports.

Authorities went to Calderon's home in the 700 block of Thompson Avenue last Thursday, along with health department workers and animal welfare groups. They say the dogs had been locked inside the home for an unknown amount of time and were forced to relieve themselves indoors.

They ranged in age from puppies to older dogs, varying widely in breed and size. Several were treated there for acute injuries that included open sores, malnourishment, joint problems and eye issues.

Despite the medical issues, most of the dogs are expected to survive. The dogs are temporarily being housed in four shelters across New Jersey.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Calderon has retained an attorney

Anyone with information about this matter or similar incidents is urged to call authorities at 908-527-4169 or 908-527-4387.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

