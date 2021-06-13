Pets & Animals

Beloved therapy dog found after carjacking in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Therapy dog still missing after carjacking in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A beloved therapy dog stolen during a violent carjacking in Brooklyn last weekend has been found.

Police released disturbing video that showed the suspect carjacking a 73-year-old woman before driving off with her dog still in the car.

Authorities say the suspect pulled the victim out of her Honda Civic last Sunday just after 1 p.m. near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive.



The car was found abandoned in Williamsburg on Wednesday, but 9-year-old Luna was still missing.

"He grabbed me by my leg and pulled me down to the ground, I hit my head," said the victim who did not want to be identified. "I'm very sad now and think about my dog...Luna is very important to me more than any other thing."

The victim's family put out calls across social media to help find Luna.

Police are still searching for and trying to figure out who the suspect is.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
EMBED More News Videos

It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrooklynnew york citynypdmissing dogdogs stolencarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Naftali Bennett becomes Israel PM, ending Netanyahu's rule
Woman sitting on bench robbed, punched in Central Park
Lyft driver struck, killed by suspected drunken driver
European-style flower show blooms throughout Meatpacking District
Police officer, paramedics help woman deliver baby inside Long Island home
Nearly 17k cast ballots on day 1 of NYC early primary voting
Video shows violent fight, slashing outside NYC deli
Show More
AccuWeather: Some sun
Washington Square Park continues to see violence even with curfews
Pooches compete for Westminster dog show's top prize tonight
$8,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized, 4 arrested in NYC
Mother throws children out window and then jumps
More TOP STORIES News