HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) --A cat is looking for a forever home after he was abandoned in sub-freezing temperatures outside a New Jersey senior center.
Local authorities called the Associated Humane Societies in Newark for help and sent an Animal Control officer to the scene.
The officer arrived and found the cat, now named William, huddled under blankets.
After warming up, William was examined, given all the necessary shots and is now up for adoption.
Vets say he is bright, alert, happy and well-mannered.
For more information on William, click here or call the AHS at 973-824-7080
