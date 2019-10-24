Pets & Animals

Cats dumped at New Jersey shelter overnight with $200 cash

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal shelter in New Jersey is looking for the person responsible for dumping kittens outside their door overnight.

The kittens were discovered at the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Staff members who found the kittens said they were frightened, shaking and visibly ill inside a carrier that was taped shut.

The person who dumped them also left $200 cash in an envelope with the words "Friendly but scared, found running around strip mall parking lot."

The kittens are receiving medical care and police have been contacted.

One week ago, a staff member discovered two kittens inside a box outside the back door of the dog kennel. In that instance, $50 cash was left with the cats.

Those kittens, Ember and Apricat, are now recovering in a foster home and are looking for their forever homes.

The shelter asks that anyone who knows anything about who abandoned the kittens to contact them.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering any of the cats, email adoptlove@rbari.org or apply online.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandbergen countyshelternew jersey newscatspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in NJ
37-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli
Show More
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
'Lock it or lose it': Car thefts, break-ins up on Long Island
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
'It was frightening': Active shooter drill held at Mount Vernon City Hall
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News