Cats dumped at New Jersey shelter overnight with $200 cash

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal shelter in New Jersey is looking for the person responsible for dumping kittens outside their door overnight.
The kittens were discovered at the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Staff members who found the kittens said they were frightened, shaking and visibly ill inside a carrier that was taped shut.
The person who dumped them also left $200 cash in an envelope with the words "Friendly but scared, found running around strip mall parking lot."
The kittens are receiving medical care and police have been contacted.
One week ago, a staff member discovered two kittens inside a box outside the back door of the dog kennel. In that instance, $50 cash was left with the cats.
Those kittens, Ember and Apricat, are now recovering in a foster home and are looking for their forever homes.
The shelter asks that anyone who knows anything about who abandoned the kittens to contact them.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering any of the cats, email adoptlove@rbari.org or apply online.
