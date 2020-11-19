Pets & Animals

Cute, tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A small owl is receiving the TLC it needs after it was discovered in the Rockefeller Christmas tree this week.

Officials at Ravensbeared Wildlife Center said they received a call about the bird on Monday morning.

A woman said her husband, who works for the company that transports and secures the giant tree, found the owl.

The wildlife center says the owl is a Saw-whet owl, which is one of the smallest owls in the Northeast.

Despite its size, they say it is actually full-grown.

The bird received fluids and was treated to all the mice it wanted after it had gone three days without eating or drinking anything.

"So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he's been through," the wildlife center wrote. "Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he'll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey."

The little owl has since been renamed Rockefeller.

