LAKE RONKONKOMA, New York (WABC) -- A deer startled customers at a hair salon on Long Island after jumping through the window.
It happened at 'Be.you.tiful Hair Salon' at 344 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon.
The deer struck a woman sitting on a couch in the front of the store. Police say she suffered leg and head pain. She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The deer was not at the scene when police arrived.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More