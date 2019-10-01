Deer kicks Georgia woman in the head at gas pump: Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5567957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Georgia woman had to rescue a young doe twice in the span of three minutes after it repeatedly wedged itself in fences

A Georgia woman's everyday errand of pumping gas turned into quite a startling experience, thanks to a lone deer.Lynda Tennent was filling up her car at a local gas station. Suddenly, a deer came out of nowhere and jumped over the woman.As the deer was leaping over Tennent, the animal kicked her in the back of the head.Tennent was definitely surprised, but she was not seriously injured.She posted video of the wild incident on Facebook with the caption, "Nobody's going to believe this but a deer hit me coming to work today I am okay."