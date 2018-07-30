PETS & ANIMALS

Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at New Jersey park

(Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

Eyewitness News
HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog and leaving him where he could drown in a New Jersey park.

Officials with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said a resident was walking their dog Monday in Veterans Memorial Park on Bay Avenue when the dog noticed something along the water.

That is when the resident noticed a wire cage with a small dog cowering inside. The cage was on a small portion of sand between the bulkhead and the water -- but the tide was coming in and the water had reached the cage.

The good Samaritan climbed over the wall and rescued the dog before it was too late.

By the time police were called and Animal Control arrived on the scene, the cage was almost completely covered by the rising tide.

Officials say if it wasn't for the good Samaritan's heroic rescue, the 1-year-old pit bull likely would have drowned.

Based on the tide, it is estimated the dog was abandoned between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Anyone who has any information or may have witnessed anything is asked to call the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hot Line 877-898-7297 or notify the Highlands Police Department at 732-872-1224.

