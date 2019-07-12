Pets & Animals

Dog reunited with owner after being swept away in New Jersey river

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders came to the rescue of a dog who was swept into a river after chasing geese in New Jersey.

The incident was reported Friday at Saddle River near River Drive and Marsellus Place.

Jose Sareta called police after his dog, Rocky Balboa, broke free while they were walking near the river bank. Rocky Balboa is a friendly 1 and a half year old pitbull.

Apparently Rocky Balboa started to chase some geese and jumped into the water. The current took him downstream and Sareta lost sight of him.

The Garfield and Wallington police departments as well as volunteer firefighters all responded to check the river banks for Rocky Balboa.

They jumped into a rescue boat and found Rocky Balboa along a river bank a few hundred yards east of the Midland Avenue Bridge.

He was in excellent health and was soon reunited with his owner.

