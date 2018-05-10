PETS & ANIMALS

Owner of dog killed by coyote in Illinois: 'She took a few breaths and then she was gone'

Honeybun, a 10-year-old Chihuahua, was killed by a coyote in Deerfield. (WLS)

By
DEERFIELD, Illinois --
Janet Alonso said it happened in the blink of an eye.

Her 9-pound Chihuahua, named Honeybun, was killed Sunday after a coyote attack in her backyard in Deerfield, Illinois. Alonso heard the 10-year-old dog yelp for help and then ran outside.

"I just found her lying there, almost lifeless," she said. "Seemed like she took a few breaths and then, she was gone."

Experts say coyotes are particularly aggressive this time of year because it's when they raise their young.

"When a coyote sees another canine in its territory, it can't allow that," Scientific Wildlife Management Wildlife Control Specialist Rob Erickson said.

Erickson has been trapping for more than 30 years.

"From now until August, the female is the aggressor because she's trying to protect the pups," he said.

The best advice is to never let your animal off leash, and always be outside with your pet.

Alonso wants her story to serve as a warning to others.

"Save another puppy's life, or another dog, or someone from being bit," she said.

