Dog tortured, killed in Newark neighborhood

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in Newark are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty in which a dog was beaten and set on fire.
Residents in the vicinity of Columbia Avenue and Plymouth Street heard a group of young people knocking over garbage cans overnight, around 3:00 a.m. on Friday.
In the morning they saw the group had also damaged cars and discovered a dog in the vicinity had been beaten and set on fire.
"My daughter noticed it was a pile of fur on the corner. When she brought it to my attention, I walked closer," resident Rasheed Cotton explained. "That's when I observed that it was the dog. As I got closer, I seen the dog was burned."
The dog was tortured and killed and left on the sidewalk, police said. Investigators secured video from surveillance cameras along the block to see what happened and possibly identify who did it.
"It's very disturbing to find out that someone would do this to a small dog that looks like it was burned and beaten," Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose said.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.
Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.
