Pets & Animals

Dog tortured, killed in Newark neighborhood

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in Newark are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty in which a dog was beaten and set on fire.

Residents in the vicinity of Columbia Avenue and Plymouth Street heard a group of young people knocking over garbage cans overnight, around 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

In the morning they saw the group had also damaged cars and discovered a dog in the vicinity had been beaten and set on fire.

"My daughter noticed it was a pile of fur on the corner. When she brought it to my attention, I walked closer," resident Rasheed Cotton explained. "That's when I observed that it was the dog. As I got closer, I seen the dog was burned."

The dog was tortured and killed and left on the sidewalk, police said. Investigators secured video from surveillance cameras along the block to see what happened and possibly identify who did it.

"It's very disturbing to find out that someone would do this to a small dog that looks like it was burned and beaten," Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnewarkdogsanimal abuse
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
WATCH TONIGHT! Mega Millions jackpot $530 million
AccuWeather: Nice weekend on tap!
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
Muslim woman says teens attacked, harassed her on NYC bus
Search for missing CT mom continues after 2 weeks
Show More
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
Man pleads not guilty in St. Patrick's Cathedral attempted arson
Man points gun at mom, child in Bronx attempted robbery
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
LGBTQ liaison for Philadelphia Sheriff's Office found dead
More TOP STORIES News