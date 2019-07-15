Dogs rescued ahead of Hurricane Barry ready to find loving homes in New Jersey

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal shelter in New Jersey has welcomed dozens of dogs evacuated from shelters in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Barry.The Humane Rescue Alliance and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center assisted in an emergency transport Friday evening.Rescuers evacuated 54 dogs ahead of the storm. All of the dogs were available for adoption before they were transported to safety.Nineteen dogs were taken to a shelter in the Washington, D.C., area and 35 were taken to St. Hubert's Madison campus.Officials hope they not only saved those dogs from the storm, but they also increased the capacity of the animal shelters in Louisiana that were preparing for an influx of displaced animals."We are proud to assist our fellow shelters in Louisiana and provide a safe haven for the animals as the region prepares for potentially devastating storms," said Lisa LaFontaine, President and CEO of HRA.LaFontaine said the organizations stand ready to take in homeless animals in the path of natural disasters with loving harms and help them find their own loving homes.----------