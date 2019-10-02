cute animals

Elsa the baby koala introduced to the world

SOMERSBY, Australia -- An adorable baby koala named Elsa was introduced to the world after being born at a reptile park in Australia.

She's being raised by a zookeeper because her mother can't care for her.

"Both mum and bub are doing amazingly in care and will be reunited in no time," the zoo said.

Video shared by the Australian Reptile Park shows Elsa being fed, getting a tummy rub and snuggling up in a blanket.

If you're wondering, yes -- she was named after Elsa from Disney's "Frozen."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

See more stories about cute animals here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszooaustraliaanimal newsbaby animalscute animalsu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures
Bear caught taking a nap in restaurant bathroom
Fun in the sun during doggy pool party
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Girl attacked by pitbull in Bronx
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Teen boy rescued from Bronx man's apartment
Search efforts resume after swimmers go missing off Queens beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Suspect arrested in sucker punch of 71-year-old NYC woman
Show More
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
New video of man wanted in UWS subway station groping
1 dead, 4 hurt in NJ fire; resident jumps from window to escape
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
AccuWeather: Record heat before cool down
More TOP STORIES News