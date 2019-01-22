How about a heart-warming story on this chilly day? The Blue Ash Fire Department rescued a Golden Retriever this morning after the pup accidentally fell through ice on Hunters Creek. Thankfully, the lucky dog is now back home and is doing well! Thank you BAFD! pic.twitter.com/zFF5ECSp1t — City of Blue Ash (@BlueAshOhio) January 20, 2019

First responders in Ohio braved frigid conditions to rescue a pup that fell through the ice near Cincinnati.According to a tweet from the City of Blue Ash, firefighters rescued a golden retriever Sunday morning after it accidentally fell through the ice on Hunters Creek.Video tweeted by the city's police department shows a firefighter in the water using a pool noodle to rescue the dog as colleagues on shore pulled them both to safety.The dog was reunited with its owners and is doing OK.----------