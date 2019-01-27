PUPPY

Oakland firefighters rescue 3 tiny puppies from burning building

Oakland firefighters pulled three teeny-tiny puppies from a burning building Friday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Firefighters in Oakland, California pulled three teeny-tiny puppies from a burning building Friday.

Firefighters posted this video, showing crews entering the smoky building.

Crews say they also saved three dogs.

All pooches were just fine after they were given some oxygen and water.

Here are some more videos and pictures from the fire department!

