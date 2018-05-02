PETS & ANIMALS

What a catch: Fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in Raritan Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pennsylvania man made quite the catch while fishing in New Jersey this weekend. (Julian's Bait & Tackle)

Eyewitness News
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A Pennsylvania man made quite the catch while fishing in New Jersey this weekend.

John Callahan was fishing in the Raritan Bay from the shore on Sunday when he finally caught his first nibble after three hours.

It took him nearly 30 minutes to reel in his catch, but he was rewarded with a 58-pound bass on the other end of his line.

Employees from Julian's Bait & Tackle said it was a once-in-a-lifetime catch using fresh bunker chunk as bait.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishingfishoutdoor adventuresMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News