Goats appointed as new landscapers at Nassau County parks

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County says it has found new landscapers who love their job.County Executive Laura Curran announced Friday she is putting goats to work this summer by naturally mowing some of Nassau County Parks denser and harder to cut grassland.The innovative and cost-effective program harnesses the power of hardy goats to easily traverse over rocks and hills, mowing down weeds, overgrown brush, invasive plants and other dense vegetation that's too tough for humans and conventional motorized equipment.Six goats are being brought in to cut the grass in some of the county's parks. Since they do it by eating the grass, the county saves on manpower and gas for lawnmowers.The county is getting the goats from a local group. If the pet project proves successful, it could be expanded.----------