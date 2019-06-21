Pets & Animals

Heartbreaking photo shows dog at New Jersey owner's empty hospital bed

BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A heartbreaking photo of a dog sitting loyally beside his owner's empty hospital bed is going viral.

According to Eleventh Hour Rescue in Rockaway Township, Moose, a 3-year-old lab mix, didn't know his owner passed away and has been returned to the shelter.

Apparently Moose is taking the loss of his dad pretty hard and he needs a new family to help heal his heart.

Eleventh Hour Rescue and NorthStar Pet Rescue both posted the photo on social media in hopes it will help him find a new loving home.

They say he is housebroken, adores kids and is sweet and happy by nature.

The good news is the rescues have received several applications to adopt Moose already, so hopefully he will find his new family soon.



