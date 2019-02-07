A dog from Westchester County is being hailed as a hero after she have saved the lives of her family.The pit bull, named Sadie, was found roaming a Tuckahoe yard Wednesday afternoon, barking incessantly.Police received a call at 3:45 p.m. about a loose, barking dog and responded to the home. Arriving officers noticed the home's sliding glass door was open, and the fence was broken.As police walked the perimeter of the house, they discovered a gas odor coming from an open basement window.Eastchester Fire Department and Con Edison responded to the scene and confirmed there was a gas leak coming from the basement.Further inspection revealed claw marks and blood on the back of the door, leading the family to believe Sadie sensed there was danger and jumped into action.Sadie's owner credits her for saving the lives of her and her 4-year-old daughter.----------