Pets & Animals

Hundreds of dead fish spotted floating in Hudson River

EDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a foul and worrisome sight along the Hudson River in Manhattan and New Jersey this week.

Hundreds of dead fish were spotted floating by the banks in places like Riverside Park and Edgewater, New Jersey.

Officials say they are bunker fish, or Atlantic menhaden, which are a kind of herring found in the Hudson.

The cause of death is under investigation, but it is likely that rising water temperatures deprived them of necessary oxygen.

Fish such as bunker that swim in large schools are particularly vulnerable to low dissolved oxygen content, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said.

Health officials say there is no cause for alarm.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsedgewaterbergen countyhudson riverfishdead fishanimals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for setting off fireworks that burned down Brooklyn home
NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says
Man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID
Activists push to rename NYC park named after man with troubling past
Safety tips for the 4th of July weekend
2-year-old boy slashed in face in random unprovoked NYC attack
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Show More
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
7 On Your Side steps in when stair contractor stalls work
Safety concerns emerge with new Mario Cuomo Bridge bike path
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss
More TOP STORIES News