PETS & ANIMALS

JetBlue flight crew helps French bulldog in distress

EMBED </>More Videos

A JetBlue flight crew jumped into action when a French bulldog suddenly had trouble breathing on a flight (WTVD)

WORCESTER, Massachusetts --
Two JetBlue flight attendants are being called heroes for saving a dog in distress.

Darcy, a French bulldog, was on a flight from Florida to Massachusetts when she started having trouble breathing.

She was panting heavily, and her tongue and gums were turning blue.

Seeing she was in distress, two flight attendants provided an oxygen tank to help the dog breathe.

She quickly recovered.

Photos taken of the event have since gone viral on Facebook.

"So, I called the captain and I told him, said, 'I think I need to use some oxygen,'" flight attendant Renaud Fenster said. "And he said, 'Go ahead.' And right then and there, placed the oxygen on the dog, and the dog revived like nothing else."

Darcy's owners credit the fast-acting flight crew for saving her life.

"We all are affected by cabin pressure and oxygen fluctuations, human, canine and feline, etc., but the fact that the attendants were responsive and attentive to the situation may have saved Darcy's life," Michele Burt wrote on her Facebook page.

Following the incident, JetBlue issued this statement:

"We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs. We're thankful for our crew's quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogairplanejetblueflight emergencyanimals in perilanimalMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News