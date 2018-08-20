PETS & ANIMALS

Kitten rescued from car in Mount Kisco after likely traveling from Pennsylvania

A lucky kitten likely used up one of its nine lives after it was rescued from inside a car in Westchester County.

MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) --
A lucky kitten likely used up one of its nine lives after it was rescued from inside a car in Westchester County.

Police believe the kitten got stuck in the car's wheel and took a ride from Pennsylvania to Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

Security in the hospital parking garage heard the kitten's cries for help Monday morning and called police and animal control.

RELATED: NYPD comes to rescue of tiny kitten stuck in engine in Manhattan

When they arrived, the kitten's cries had grown weaker. They worked together to free the scared animal from the car.

The black and white kitten appeared to be malnourished and weak, but officials said it appeared relieved to be in good hands. Animal control took custody of the kitten to give it some food, water and TLC.

The vehicle, which has Pennsylvania plates, had been parked in the garage since Sunday.

Police said there is no word yet on a name or a possible owner, but for now, they are going with Kisco the cat.

