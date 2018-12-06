A Long Island woman is under arrest for allegedly abandoning her 1-year-old dog in the middle of a road.Barbara Pearson, 57, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of abandonment.Authorities say she let her male Shih Tzu-mix named Bubba out of a car on South Denver Avenue on Nov. 19.She drove away, leaving Bubba running in circles and barking in the middle of the road.Fortunately a good Samaritan witnessed the entire incident and rescued Bubba from danger.Pearson will make her first court appearance on Feb. 15.Anyone who witnesses an act of animal cruelty is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.----------