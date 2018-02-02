PETS & ANIMALS

Lucky dog gets new prosthetic leg

This German Shepard has a new leash on life.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
This German Shepard has a new leash on life, thanks to a Brooklyn animal shelter, a new prosthetic leg -- and very good luck.

Bleeding and severely injured, 1-year-old Buddy was found tied to the door of an Animal Care Centers of NYC facility in East New York on January 13.

He had chewed off his foot and part of his ankle after the extremity atrophied. Shelter workers suspect someone had wrapped a rubber band around the pup's leg, cutting of the blood supply.

To save Buddy, the AAC team had two choices: amputation or prosthesis. The shelter investigated prosthesis and learned that his special situation would make the procedure both costly and difficult.

Turns out Buddy's one lucky dog: A generous New Yorker offered to pay for the pup's prosthesis and therapy, and a local veterinary rehabilitator had experience fitting animals with this special prosthesis.

Dr. Jonathan Block was able to successfully fit pooch's prosthetic Friday, but Buddy will need three weeks of round-the-clock care before he can walk again.

Click here to help Buddy on his road to recovery.

