Pets & Animals

Man out with his family in Central Park attacked by pit bull

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man out with his family in Central Park Wednesday morning was attacked by a pit bull.

Now his wife is urging the dog's owner to come forward to make sure it did not have rabies.

The Chodkowski family was taking their daily stroll through the park and stopping to eat breakfast near the boat pond where they sit every day.

Erica Chodkowski was sitting with their 9-month-old Lexi, her husband Chris and their labradoodle when she says a pit bull, loose from its owner, vaulted itself onto the bench and started mauling her husband.

"My husband's a big guy and he's really shaken up, said Erica. "He's really hurt, it affects our life a lot, to keep going back for rabies shots for over a month. He's in a sling, he can't hold the baby. This was a big deal."

Chris needed more than 30 stitches to close a gash in his forearm.

The dog's owner stopped for a moment, seemed to apologize, but then left as outraged onlookers pleaded with him to stop.

"She was hysterical crying, so I'm shocked someone would leave with the baby being a mess," said Erica. "The amount of blood was really scary so I'm surprised he just left like that."

Police took a report but they say the dog owner probably didn't break any laws when he left the scene.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmanhattannew york citypit bull attackdog attackcentral park
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mugshots: 18 alleged gang members nabbed in drug bust
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Manhattan
1st contestant with autism competes in Miss Florida
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
Cuba Gooding Jr. to surrender to police on NYC groping charge
47-year-old woman critically injured in Queens hit and run
Show More
New Jersey woman waits years to get title to car she owns
VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep with Tesla on autopilot
74-year-old man found shot in head inside LI home
Are gas leaks under-reported, un-repaired in New York City?
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
More TOP STORIES News