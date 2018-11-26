PETS & ANIMALS

Man survives being bitten on head by shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

Will Krause is lucky to be alive after he was charged at by a shark and then bitten on the head while spearfishing in the Bahamas.

Eyewitness News
THE BAHAMAS (WABC) --
A man is speaking out about how he survived after being bitten on the head and neck by a shark in the Caribbean.

Will Krause was spearfishing in the Bahamas with several friends when he was charged by a reef shark.

Video of the attack shows the 7-foot shark grab Krause's head and neck and then suddenly release him.

"The only thing I really can remember at that moment under the water was the sound, the sound of the crunch of my head, which is not a pleasant sound," Krause said.

The shark attack left the man with gaping wounds.

"I remember for the first 15 minutes of the boat ride, thinking if we don't get him to stop bleeding, it could be all over," one of Krause's friends said.

Krause says he owes his life to his friends and to God for protecting him during the terrifying encounter.

The group says they do plan to go back into the ocean again.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksshark attack
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog found 1,200 miles away reunited with NYC family
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
Baby surprise: Ape on birth control has baby
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 hurt after driver loses control while parking in Chinatown
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Caught on video: Mice scurry through NYC Just Salad
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Keep it: Bank of America ATM mistakenly gives $100 bills
Health officials say it's OK to eat some romaine lettuce again
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
Paul Manafort lied and broke plea agreement, Mueller says
Show More
Police: Man stabs brother in neck during dispute on LI
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Children find woman's burned body on Staten Island
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
Long Island woman admits to bitcoin scheme to help ISIS
More News