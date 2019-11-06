cute animals

Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day at a care home

EDINBURGH, Scotland -- A grandmother in Edinburgh, Scotland, went for a spin in her care home when a miniature Shetland pony came to visit.

Wilson, a therapy pony, trots up and down the corridor beside the elderly woman in a wheelchair as residents wait for a turn.

Elaine Sangster, who helps run the organization, wrote on Facebook that there was a "queue of residents waiting for a 'wee go'!"

Sangster and her husband began Therapy Ponies Scotland in 2015 and have brought their Shetland ponies to care homes, schools, hospitals, and hospices across Scotland.
