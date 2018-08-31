PETS & ANIMALS

Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood

Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 31, 2018.

DAVIE, Florida --
A monster lizard is terrifying a neighborhood in Florida.

Trappers, hunting dogs and state wildlife officers have been called in to try and catch the enormous alligator-sized lizard.

The Asian monitor is about 6-feet long and is roaming an area around the city of Davie.

The lizard is not a native to Florida.

Trappers have been out searching for it, but so far, they have nothing.

Some neighbors believe that the lizard may actually be someone's pet that lives nearby.

