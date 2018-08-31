Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood

DAVIE, Florida --A monster lizard is terrifying a neighborhood in Florida.
Trappers, hunting dogs and state wildlife officers have been called in to try and catch the enormous alligator-sized lizard.
The Asian monitor is about 6-feet long and is roaming an area around the city of Davie.
The lizard is not a native to Florida.
Trappers have been out searching for it, but so far, they have nothing.
Some neighbors believe that the lizard may actually be someone's pet that lives nearby.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts