PETS & ANIMALS

Gov. Cuomo signs law protecting pets from abandonment if owner is evicted

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation into law on Thursday that will protect pets from being abandoned if their owners are evicted.

The new law requires officers who execute an eviction warrant to check the property for pets and to coordinate the animals' safe removal with the owner.

"I know firsthand how pets quickly become members of your family and it is absurd that in these instances a living animal can be treated the same as a possession and be put in harm's way," Cuomo said.

Before this law, evicted tenants couldn't retrieve anything from the property until an inventory was completed and those items were stored. There was no distinction between the treatment of furniture and animals, which could result in the abandonment of pets.

"The No Pet Left Behind Law recognizes that pets should not be treated like property when their family is evicted, and it will ensure that plans are made for their care," Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said. "Cats are not like couches, dogs are not like dining tables."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet carepetsdogcatsnew york state politicsNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Growing rat infestations worrying residents of LI towns
Adorable little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Growing rat infestations worrying residents of LI towns
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
600-foot drug tunnel to Mexico found in KFC kitchen
Ex-college student sentenced for false rape accusation
Doctor accused of assaulting patient during breast exam
Hurricane Lane threatens 30 inches of rain, 4 foot storm surge
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Long Island residents claim landfill is making them sick
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
8 Rutgers football players accused of credit card fraud
2 drivers arrested after flying trash can injures pedestrian
More News