New Jersey locals sculpt dogs and cats to raise funds for their town pet rescue

BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Over 150 dog and cat sculptures have taken over Main Street, Boonton as part of the 7th annual "Dog Days of Summer & Some Cool Cats" exhibit.
Throughout the past seven years, the exhibit, coordinated by Boonton Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspire the cultural, social and economic development of Boonton, has raised over $70,000 for local animal shelters, local schools, cultural events and beautification projects.
"The whole project is a town beautification project. It brings people to the town which helps our local businesses all while fundraising for our local North Star pet rescue," said Paul Jach, Co-Founder and VP of Boonton Arts.
"We use the money from the exhibit to help us save more dogs. These dogs come to us sometimes with many medical problems. So we use the funds to get the dogs vetted, get them transported and bring them here to find them a home," said Jeff Smith, Vice President of North Star Pet Rescue.
"The sculptures from the student level up to the adult level range from $100 up to $1200. For the students involved, a portion of the sale of their sculpture goes back to their school," said Kristy Brucale-Jach, President of Boonton Arts.
The sculptures are available on Etsy at the Boonton Arts page and will be on display in Main Street, Boonton until September 29, 2019.
