New York City set to require 'bird-friendly' glass on new construction

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City may soon become the biggest city in the US to require all new buildings to install "bird-friendly" glass.City lawmakers are poised to adopt legislation mandating that construction companies use glass that is visible to birds.New York City Audobon estimates up to 230,000 birds, from hawks to hummingbirds, are killed each year by flying into glass windows in the city.The measure reportedly has wide support on the City Council and is expected to pass.Several California cities including San Francisco and Oakland have adopted similar rules.----------