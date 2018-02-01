PETS & ANIMALS

Officers shoot 1 dog, capture other in Rosedale, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Police shot an aggressive dog in the Rosedale section of Queens on Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News
ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) --
Police shot an aggressive dog in the Rosedale section of Queens on Thursday morning.

It happened on Brookville Boulevard in the Rosedale section around 6:30 a.m.

The dog was shot once in the leg and is expected to survive.

Officers responded to a call of an aggressive dog and say they were forced to shoot the dog.

The injured dog was taken to Animal Care and Control for treatment. Another dog was collared at the scene.

No police officers were injured.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsdogdog attackshootingRosedaleQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News