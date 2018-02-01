Police shot an aggressive dog in the Rosedale section of Queens on Thursday morning.It happened on Brookville Boulevard in the Rosedale section around 6:30 a.m.The dog was shot once in the leg and is expected to survive.Officers responded to a call of an aggressive dog and say they were forced to shoot the dog.The injured dog was taken to Animal Care and Control for treatment. Another dog was collared at the scene.No police officers were injured.----------