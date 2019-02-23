Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911

Two adorable paw-tners got into some trouble for making more than a dozen calls to 911.
Remy and Bomber reportedly made several emergency calls to Minnesota police.
Turns out the owner of the two dogs left his phone on "emergency only" mode, meaning the dogs likely just touched it and it set off to call the police.
