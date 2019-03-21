Pets & Animals

Vineyard worker finds an unexpected guest enjoying the air in his car

Vineyard worker finds an unexpected guest enjoying the air in his car.

AUSTRALIA -- South Australian winemaker Tim Whitrow was checking on fruit in his family's vineyard on Monday when he noticed a koala was in his car.

He had left his car door open, with the air-conditioner on, so that his dog could get in and out while he worked.

"As I was moving to another part of the vineyard, I noticed that someone else was also in the car enjoying the air-conditioner," he said.

Mr. Whitrow filmed his encounter with the curious marsupial, which can be seen crawling around the inside of the car despite all of the doors being open.

It climbed to the front seat, and left several scratches across the dashboard.

The koala eventually left the car and can be seen running across grass before climbing up a gum tree.
