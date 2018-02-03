PETS & ANIMALS

PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Pet groomer fired after video of dog abuse surfaces (KTRK)

KATY, Texas --
A woman in Texas was horrified to see how her dog was treated during a grooming appointment at PetSmart.

Brooke Vowers of Katy posted video that another customer shared of her dog being handled roughly while it was being groomed.

"Just took my dog to get groomed and as I'm walking out this lady comes up to me and said she's been waiting for an hour to see whose dog this was because of how mean the groomer was to her," Vowers posted.

PetSmart took swift action, firing the groomer.

The company issued the following statement: "This treatment is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The associate is no longer with PetSmart."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal abusecaught on camerau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News