Police kill coyote suspected of attacking mother and child in New Jersey park

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer in New Jersey killed a coyote suspected of attacking a mother and child Thursday night, authorities said.The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at a park on Hollywood Avenue in Fairfield.Police say a 37-year-old Fairfield woman was pushing her 4-year-old son in a stroller when a coyote lunged at her.She fell to the ground and the stroller tipped over. The coyote then bit the woman on the back of her leg and the boy on his right leg.Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment and an evaluation.The coyote ran into a wooded area, and the New Jersey Conservation Department, the Department of Environmental Protection, and Associated Humane Society were all contacted for assistance and responded.As a search began in the immediate area, police say a coyote emerged from behind a pool in a backyard and began to aggressively approach Sergeant Frank Tracey.In order to protect himself, Tracey fired several shots and killed the coyote, according to police.The Associated Humane Society will test the animal for rabies.Several residents told police that a resident's Doberman Pinscher was attacked Wednesday night by a coyote, but it is unclear whether it was the same animal.----------