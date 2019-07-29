VERNON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Animal activists are outraged after a police officer shot and killed a dog in New Jersey.
Police say residents complained about the dog's behavior in Vernon.
The responding officer then walked toward the home where the dog lived, when the animal came out of the yard. Police say the officer told the dog to stop but says the animal 'aggressively charged' at him, leading him to open fire.
A dog rescue group says they have requested the release of the officer's body camera video.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News