Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey

VERNON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Animal activists are outraged after a police officer shot and killed a dog in New Jersey.Police say residents complained about the dog's behavior in Vernon.The responding officer then walked toward the home where the dog lived, when the animal came out of the yard. Police say the officer told the dog to stop but says the animal 'aggressively charged' at him, leading him to open fire.A dog rescue group says they have requested the release of the officer's body camera video.----------