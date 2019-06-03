Raleigh officers rescue snake caught in mouse trap glue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3656308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- Police officers in Raleigh, North Carolina came to the rescue of a snake in need.Raleigh Police Department said on Monday that officers Mahood and Kostka worked tirelessly in the heat to help save the snake's life.The snake had slithered into a mouse glue trap.Despite the snake's repeated attempts to bite the officers, they used dish soap and pliers to remove layer after layer of glue.Once complete, the officers released the snake back into the wild.----------