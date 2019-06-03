Raleigh officers rescue snake caught in mouse trap glue

Raleigh Police Department said on Monday that officers Mahood and Kostka worked tirelessly in the heat to help save the snake's life.
The snake had slithered into a mouse glue trap.
Despite the snake's repeated attempts to bite the officers, they used dish soap and pliers to remove layer after layer of glue.
VIDEO: North Carolina driver surprised by snake on windshield
Once complete, the officers released the snake back into the wild.
